2024 January 18 16:45

Samsung Heavy wins 315 bln-won gas carrier order

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders, said Thursday it has received a 315 billion-won (US$235 million) order to build two gas carriers in the Oceania region, according to Yonhap.

The two very large gas carriers (VLACs) will be delivered to an unidentified shipper in the Oceania region by November 2027, the company said in a statement.

For all of 2023, the company bagged $8.3 billion worth of orders, achieving 87 percent of its annual order target of $9.5 billion. This year's order target is set to be released early next month.

The shipbuilder has an order backlog of $31.9 billion, which will keep its Geoje-based shipyard, 331 kilometers south of Seoul, busy for the next three years.