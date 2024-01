2024 January 18 11:24

Van Oord is constructing FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany

Van Oord has been contracted by FSRU Wilhelmshaven (a joint venture between ENGIE and TES, Tree Energy Solution) to construct a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany, according to the company's release.

Responsibility for the operation of the second FSRU-Project in Wilhelmshaven lies with the state-owned DET (Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH), which is implementing – together with its partners TES and Engie – one of the priority projects backed by Germany’s LNG Acceleration law, passed in May 2022. This law aims to plug the supply gap and bolster Germany’s security of supply when it comes to energy. Van Oord is offering a unique concept by combining its wide range of marine services.



To meet the growing energy demand, it is crucial to have energy facilities that are both efficient and safe. Van Oord is dedicated to offering safe and efficient solutions to provide and protect such infrastructure. In Wilhelmshaven, Van Oord is responsible for the procurement and construction of the FSRU jetty. Leveraging its experience in dredging, infrastructure and offshore energy, Van Oord is fully mobilised to ensure the successful implementation of the project within an ambitious timeline. To expedite the process, monopiles are used as the foundation for the jetty. Van Oord is installing a total of 10 monopiles, including scour protection. The foundations are equipped with platforms, catwalks and furniture. In addition, a trailing suction hopper dredger is being deployed to dredge the berth pocket and turning basin.