2024 January 17 10:13

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases by 2.5% to 747,335 TEU in Dec 2023

The Port of Los Angeles closed out 2023 on a strong note, processing 747,335 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units, 2.5% more than last year. It was the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year gains, according to the company's release.



The Port finished 2023 handling 8,634,497 TEUs, about 13% less than the prior year. Trade declined in most categories at ports worldwide yet the Port of Los Angeles retained its position as the nation’s busiest container port for the 24th consecutive year.



“In 2024, our sights are set on community investment, sustainability progress and capturing additional market share,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “To drive cargo, we’re investing in a 10-year, $2 billion capital improvement program. We’ll also focus on secure technology enhancements to improve efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint. All that leads to additional jobs and the Port’s ability to re-invest more dollars back into our communities.”



December 2023 loaded imports landed at 369,477 TEUs, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 121,575 TEUs, an increase of 26% compared to 2022. Empty containers totaled 256,283 TEUs, an 8.5% decrease compared to last year.