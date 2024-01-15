2024 January 15 11:42

NKT has placed order for new cable-laying vessel

In May 2023, on the back of a record order backlog and the strong market outlook, NKT announced investments in a new high-voltage factory on the existing site in Karlskrona and a new market leading cable-laying vessel, according to the company's release. The order for the construction of the vessel has now been placed with Norwegian shipyard Vard. The vessel will be designed by the Norwegian company Salt Ship Design AS. The vessel will be constructed in parallel with NKT expanding its site in Karlskrona, Sweden, and both assets are expected operational from 2027.