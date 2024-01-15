2024 January 15 11:12

New RAstar 3200-W tugs to be built at Sterling Shipyard

Robert Allan Ltd. has annouced that the company’s longtime clients Bay-Houston Towing and Suderman & Young Towing Company, have awarded construction contracts to Sterling Shipyard in Port Neches, Texas for multiple new tugs of RAstar 3200-W design. The first tug is expected to be delivered in October 2025, according to the company's release.

The specially designed RAstar 3200-W tug for this application is based on the very successful RAstar 3200 design series to which more than 100 units have been delivered or under construction worldwide.

The tug will be powered by a pair of EMD 16 E23B HD tier 4 EPA compliant engines and propelled by two Schottel SRP-610 units generating bollard pull of 105 metric tonnes. When performing escort operations, the 105-foot long escort tug will be capable of providing a steering and braking force of 115 tonnes and 162 tonnes respectively at speeds up to 10 knots. The tug will be fitted with a towing winch on its aft deck for coastal towing service.

The tug will have ABS notations of ✠ A1, Towing Service, ✠ AMS, Escort Service, Fire-Fighting Vessel 1, Low Emission Vessel (US).

Robert Allan Ltd. is to provide a production design package including steel parts and piping spools, etc. to Sterling Shipyard as well.