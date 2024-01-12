2024 January 12 15:23

Jumbo Offshore awarded mooring pre-installation contract by MODEC for the FPSO Errea Wittu

Jumbo Offshore Installation Contractors B.V. has been awarded a contract by MODEC Guyana Inc. (“MODEC”) for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of the FPSO Errea Wittu, which will be located offshore Guyana, according to the company's release.

The FPSO “Errea Wittu”, the name of which means ”abundance”, will have the capacity to store 2 million barrels of oil. It will produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day.

MODEC Group was authorised to proceed with the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope for the FPSO in May 2023, following a final investment decision on the Uaru project by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its co-venturers. The FPSO mooring system will be supplied by SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC Group company, and consists of a total of nineteen mooring legs. Jumbo Offshore will be using its unique Heavy Lift Construction Vessel Fairplayer, which allows the transport and installation of the 19 suction anchors, 8,800m of chain sections and 43,168m of polyester rope in the minimal amount of installation voyages, simplifying the logistics involved.

Jumbo Offshore is a privately owned company, part of the Jumbo Group, with a state-of-the-art and versatile fleet of specialised offshore installation and transportation crane vessels operated worldwide.