2024 January 12 11:05

HD KSOE wins six-vessel order

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai Group’s shipbuilding operations, maintained a strong order momentum at the beginning of 2024, securing contracts for 25 vessels for the year to date.

In a public disclosure on Wednesday, the company said it successfully won a contract to build four 88,000 cubic meter capacity liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers and two 174,000 cubic meter capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with dual-fuel propulsion engines for a Middle Eastern shipowner. The total value of the contract amounts to 1.26 trillion won ($0.96 billion).

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has been consistently expanding its order book by securing contracts for various types of vessels since the beginning of 2024. The vessels contracted in the year to date include two large ammonia carriers, 15 medium-sized petrochemical carriers, six large LPG carriers, and two LNG carriers, totaling 25 vessels with the combined contract value for these projects totaling $2.15 billion.