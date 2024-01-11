2024 January 11 18:05

Transnet National Ports Authority issues a bid to bridge operational gaps at its eight commercial ports

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) seeks to appoint a panel of qualified service providers as Terminal Operators of Last Resort for a period of three years, with the strategic intent of closing port operational gaps at its eight commercial seaports where terminal operator contracts have been suspended or terminated.

The panel of service providers (panel) will enable TNPA continuance of efficient terminal operations in instances where an existing terminal operator licence has been suspended under 60(4) provision of the National Port Act of 2005. In such cases, the selected panel of service providers will bid to provide an interim service that will assist the ports authority with mitigating the disruption of cargo-handling operations during the appointment of a new terminal operator through the concession process as stipulated in Section 56 of the National Ports Act 12 of 2005.

The scope of the required panel also includes the import/export, transit storage, handling and distribution of cargo on and off the vessel with appropriate terminal equipment, as well as the distribution of cargo to inland customers through rail or road.

The National Ports Authority is responsible for the safe, effective, and efficient economic functioning of the national port system, which it manages in a landlord capacity. It provides port infrastructure and marine services at the eight commercial seaports in South Africa – Richards Bay, Durban, Saldanha, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay and Ngqura. It operates within a legislative and regulatory environment and is governed by the National Ports Act.