2024 January 11 12:53

Four heavy-lifters join the Intermarine fleet

The break-bulk operator Intermarine has announced a fleet expansion consisting of two F500 heavy-lift vessels, one F360 and one F300, effective within days of publication, according to the company's release.

Intermarine has secured four vessels on a long-term charter. The vessels — who will be sailing under the names Industrial Fraternity (F360), Industrial Skipper (F500), Industrial Swift (F500) and Louise Auerbach (F300) — are set to kick off operations in the next few weeks. MV Industrial Fraternity will join the ranks around 12 January, followed by MV Industrial Skipper around 15 January. MV Industrial Swift and MV Louise Auerbach will come into service around 1 February. Initially, these vessels will join global trade routes with a focus on enhancing connections between Europe, Africa and the Americas.



These modern heavy-lift vessels seamlessly integrate into the portfolio shared by Intermarine and the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance. The F500 vessels are equipped with 2 x 250 t SWL cranes (combinable to 500 t SWL). The F360 has 2 x 180 t SWL cranes (combinable to 360 t SWL), and the F300 offers 2 x 150 t SWL cranes (combinable to 300t SWL). Built between 2016 and 2017, the F500 types represent some of the newest, most efficient vessels in the sector. Boasting a length of 147 m and a draft of 7.5 m, these vessels facilitate operations in almost any port.



MV Industrial Fraternity and the MV Louise Auerbach will commence operations from northern Europe. MV Industrial Skipper sets sail from Brazil and MV Industrial Swift departs from the Mediterranean Sea.