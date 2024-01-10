2024 January 10 12:18

Ship with a cargo of Russian fertilizers for Zimbabwe calls at Beira port in Mozambique

Uralchem intends to donate about 300 000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers to Africa





Photo credit: Uralchem Group's website



A vessel with a cargo of 23,000 tonnes of fertilizer shipped by Russian largest producer Uralchem Group for Zimbabwe has arrived at the Port of Beira in Mozambique. The humanitarian cargo will be delivered to the country by overland transport, TASS reports citing a source in the port authority.



PortNews has previously reported that the fertilizer cargo was loaded onto the ship in Latvia’s Port of Riga and Port of Ghent, Belgium. The shipment for Zimbabwe became the fourth free supply of Uralchem Group’s fertilizers to Africa. Prior to this, the company sent more than 100,000 tonnes of fertilizers to the continent. Overall, the Group intends to donate about 300,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers.



The delivery is being carried out in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, which chartered the ship to transport the consignment. Uralchem Group pays SEA and other transportation costs.



Uralchem Group, operating since 2007 is today the leading producer of fertilizers and chemical products in Russia and is among the largest global producers and exporters of nitrogen, potassium and complex fertilizers.





