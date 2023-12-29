2023 December 29 10:29

China and Myanma sign a supplementary agreement for the Kyaukphyu deep water port

China and the Myanmese military government have signed a supplementary agreement for the Kyaukphyu deep water port, as both sides seek to get the stalled Belt and Road Initiative project off the ground, according to South China Morning Post.

The renewed push for the project in Myanmar’s restive western Rakhine state comes amid escalating violence between ethnic rebel groups and the ruling junta, which has prompted repeated security warnings from the Chinese mission.

Chinese state-owned Citic Group will, as agreed in 2018, maintain a 70 per cent stake in the port, which is expected to give China access to the Bay of Bengal as an alternative route for oil imports.

The Kyaukphyu deep-sea port is a “major part” of Beijing’s belt and road strategy as well as the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, and of “great significance to practical cooperation” between the two countries, Citic Group president Xi Guohua said during the ceremony.

Details of the addendum were not made public, but it is viewed as the latest sign that the key China-backed infrastructure project, which had made little progress since the military seized power in a coup in early 2021, is now back on track.

The US$1.3 billion port project, sitting on Maday Island off the fishing village of Kyaukphyu on the Bay of Bengal, is part of the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone, a scheme aiming to draw textile and oil refining industries that is at the heart of China’s relationship with Myanmar. It is also a key section of the 1,700km China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, a planned network of railway, roads and oil and natural gas pipelines running from Kunming in China’s Yunnan province to the Indian Ocean.

Kyaukphyu port is expected to give Beijing strategic access to the Indian Ocean while offering China an alternative energy route to the Strait of Malacca, a narrow waterway between the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea that now transports some 80 per cent of China’s oil imports from the Middle East.

Beijing-based Citic, one of China’s biggest and the oldest financial conglomerates, was chosen to take the lead in the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone and deep seaport projects in 2015. However, little progress was made until Citic and the then Myanmese government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, reached a framework agreement in 2018 to scale back the port investment from US$7.3 billion to US$1.3 billion. A joint management committee was also set up between Citic and the Myanmar government on a 70:30 holding basis, with a 50-year lease for the Chinese company.

As the domestic conflict in Myanmar continues, there are growing signs that the military government – increasingly isolated by international sanctions since its 2021 coup – is looking to bring China-backed projects back on track. In February, Citic said it had completed a 10-month field survey for the port project. A report was released in September, paving the way for construction, with the SEZ committee starting to invite bids last month. Earlier this month, Aung Naing Oo, the Myanmese commerce minister, announced the conclusion of negotiations with Citic Group over the deep seaport business licence agreement signed by the previous government.