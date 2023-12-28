2023 December 28 12:23

Petronet LNG to set up LNG Terminal at Gopalpur Ports

Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL) has executed binding transaction documents such as Sub-Concession Agreement, Sub-Lease deed and Port Service Agreement with Gopalpur Ports Limited on December 27, 2023 for setting up of Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) based LNG terminal with capacity of approx. 4 MMTPA (Phase-1), with provision for converting to 5 MMTPA land-based terminal at Gopalpur Port, Ganjam, Odisha, according to Indian Chemical News.

PLL is in process of setting up its maiden LNG terminal on the east coast of India at Gopalpur, District- Ganjam, Odisha which would bring augmentation in overall regasification capacity in the country thereby contributing towards gas-based economy.