2023 December 28 11:48

QatarEnergy announces five-year crude supply agreement with Shell

QatarEnergy has announced a five-year crude oil supply agreement with Shell International Eastern Trading Company, Singapore (Shell), according to the company's release.

The agreement stipulates the supply of up to 18 million barrels per annum of Qatar Land and Qatar Marine crude oils to Shell starting January 2024.

The agreement highlights QatarEnergy’s strategy in establishing longer-term strategic business relationship and cooperation.

QatarEnergy and Shell have a long-standing strategic partnership through several shared investments in the energy industry in Qatar and globally, including QatarEnergy LNG projects, the Pearl GTL Plant, and several other joint investments.