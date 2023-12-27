2023 December 27 18:00

Crowley’s all-electric tug starts sea trials

Crowley’s eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the U.S., has commenced sea trials along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the company confirmed on social media.

The ship is being built by Master Boat Builders’ (MBB) shipyard in Coden, Alabama, and is expected to be delivered in 2024. eWolf will support ship arrivals and departures at the Port of San Diego in California.

Crafted under the expertise of Florida-based Crowley, the 82-foot (25-meter) eWolf is designed as a zero-emission vessel as it would operate fully electric.

The vessel is being developed through collaboration with federal and California agencies, under the watchful eye of Crowley Engineering Services and the Jensen Maritime Naval Architecture and marine engineering group.

Key contributors to the project include ABB, providing the integrated electrical package, and German propulsion manufacturer Schottel, supplying the RudderPropellers type SRP 430 with the LE-Drive.

The eWolf has a 6-Mwh energy storage system with sufficient capacity enabling the vessel to deliver one full day of normal work without using a drop of fuel. Batteries can supply power to the propulsion system almost instantly, ensuring effective ship support and harbor escort services without emissions.

The tug’s systems are designed for fast-changing load requirements. The vessel has two generators on board for emergency use and to enable longer transit distances at a reduced speed.

The tug is expected to eliminate emissions of 178 tons of NOx, 2.5 tons of particulate matter and 3,100 tons of CO2 over ten years.