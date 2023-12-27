2023 December 27 14:23

North Sea Port becomes second Pipelink shareholder for international pipeline projects

North Sea Port has become a minority shareholder in Pipelink, currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Port of Antwerp-Bruges. Pipelink owns and manages an asset base of 750 kilometres of pipelines in Belgium, according to Tank Storage Magazine.

This new partnership will develop and build local, national and international pipeline projects – essential steps forward in the modal shift and energy transition.

Field with red poleBesides Ghent, Vlissingen and Terneuzen in the Netherlands are also part of North Sea Port. Since this area is home to numerous energy-intensive companies, there are various pipeline opportunities there.

Furthermore, Pipelink’s ambition is to develop pipeline networks for the transport of (green) hydrogen carriers such as ammonia, methane and methanol.