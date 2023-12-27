2023 December 27 13:44

Seatrium delivers FPSO for Woodside’s Sangomar project

Seatrium Limited announced today that it has successfully delivered the Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor, to MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd (MODEC) with no lost time incidents.

The FPSO will be acquired by Woodside Energy (Senegal) B.V., who as operator, is progressing the development of the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 – Senegal's first offshore oil development.

Seatrium’s scope of work include topsides integration, as well as support for the onshore commissioning of the FPSO. The Sangomar (formerly SNE) field is located 100 kilometres south of Dakar, Senegal’s capital. The FPSO will be moored in waters approximately 780 metres deep and is designed to produce 100,000 barrels of oil per day and will be able to store approximately 1.3 million barrels of crude oil.

Seatrium has also commenced work on another MODEC FPSO earmarked for Brazil (the Bacalhau FPSO). The vessel hull recently arrived at Seatrium’s yard in Singapore and work onboard has commenced.

Seatrium recently announced that it has also secured a contract from Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte Ltd, a MODEC Group company, to undertake topside modules fabrication work for the FPSO Raia in Brazil. The project will be executed in BrasFELS shipyard located in Angra Dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

Seatrium Limited (formerly Sembcorp Marine Ltd and renamed as Seatrium Limited following its combination with Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd) provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Renewables and New Energies, Specialised Shipbuilding, and Repairs & Upgrades, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.