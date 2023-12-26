2023 December 26 11:23

NYK Group's Hokuyo Kaiun receives ISO certification for crew transfer vessel for offshore wind industry

On December 21, the NYK Group's Hokuyo Kaiun Co. Ltd. (Hokuyo Kaiun) received ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications from ClassNK for the safety management system (SMS) of its crew transport vessel (CTV) for the offshore wind industry, according to the company's release.

On December 26, a ceremony to award a certificate of registration was held in Tokyo.

The certification was obtained by combining the experience of Hokuyo Kaiun, which operates and manages the CTV Rera As for the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm in Hokkaido Prefecture, with the knowledge of NYK, which obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification for its activities to promote the safe operation of its CTV in August. This certification will enable Hokuyo Kaiun, which mainly operates towing vessels in Japan, to operate and manage CTVs using an SMS compliant with international standards, thereby ensuring an even higher level of safety in vessel operations.





