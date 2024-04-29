2024 April 29 10:41

JERA Energy India begins operations as JERA’s base of operations in the country

JERA Co., Inc. (“JERA”) announced the start of full-scale operations by JERA Energy India Private Limited ("JERA Energy India"), the subsidiary it established in New Delhi to serve as its base of operations in India.



The Republic of India ("India") has set a renewable energy development target of 500 GW by 2030 and is expanding its introduction, taking advantage of the high potential for renewable energy to help it achieve carbon neutrality by 2070. India is an important market for the development and expansion of businesses related to renewable energy, green hydrogen and ammonia production in the Asian region, as it has set out a national hydrogen mission and launched various support programs related to green hydrogen and ammonia production.



Since 2017, JERA has been investing in ReNew, a leading independent renewable energy company in India, and the two companies are engaged in the joint development of green ammonia production (announced on April 19, 2024). JERA Energy India has been established to widen business opportunities in the Indian market, which is expected to continue to grow in the future.



As JERA’s base of operations in India, JERA Energy India will be primarily responsible for the following:

・Information-gathering on renewable energy, green hydrogen and ammonia, LNG to Power* and other projects and related solutions in India,

・Building relationships with relevant ministries and agencies, local companies, etc.

Through these operations, JERA will strengthen its knowledge of the local market in order to pursue optimal business opportunities.



As a global company providing cutting-edge solutions to the world's energy problems, JERA will contribute to the healthy growth and development of India and the rest of Asia and the world by providing a clean energy supply infrastructure that combines renewable energy and low-carbon thermal power.