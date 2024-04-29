2024 April 29 12:14

New Zealand cruise market on track for recovery

The number of New Zealanders taking cruise holidays has risen to more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels, according to new data released today by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).



The figures show 86,300 New Zealanders took an ocean cruise during 2023, the first full year of cruise operations within the local region. The result is down on the 106,300 New Zealanders who sailed in 2019, but in line with the cruise recovery seen in other parts of the world.



“New Zealand was among the last countries to reopen to cruising, but New Zealanders began heading back to sea in significant numbers once ships returned,” said CLIA Managing Director in Australasia Joel Katz. “By the final quarter of 2023, the number of New Zealanders cruising had pushed ahead of the same quarter of 2019, suggesting demand is on track for recovery.”



CLIA’s 2023 Source Market Report for New Zealand shows a clear preference for close-to-home itineraries during 2023, with 77.0% of Kiwis cruising in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. Just over a quarter (25.1%) chose itineraries within New Zealand.



The figures also show a fall in the average age of New Zealand passengers as cruise lines continued to attract younger generations. The average age of a New Zealand cruiser was 49.3 years in 2023, down from 52.4 years in 2019.



The most popular cruise destination for New Zealanders in 2023 was the Pacific (39.1%), followed by New Zealand (25.1%), Australia (12.8%), the Western Mediterranean (3.6%), Alaska (3.1%), Asia (2.9%), and the Caribbean (2.3%). The number of New Zealanders cruising within New Zealand was equal to 2019 at 22,000. Worldwide, a record 31.7 million people took an ocean cruise during 2023, breaking the previous global record of 29.7 million in 2019.



Mr Katz said although cruising had rebounded internationally, close collaboration was needed in New Zealand to address an anticipated decline in future cruise capacity and support the sustainability of cruise tourism into the future.



"New Zealand is a highly sought-after cruise destination and Kiwis have shown a passion for cruising in their own back yard, but it is important that the right settings are in place to ensure New Zealand is internationally competitive,” Mr Katz said. “Collaboration among government, ports and destinations is vital, along with balanced regulation and reasonable costs to fostering a thriving cruise economy in New Zealand.”