2023 December 26 10:55

Singapore сrosses record three billion gross tonnage in annual vessel arrival tonnage

The Port of Singapore registered a record three billion gross tonnage (GT) in annual vessel arrival tonnage. The three billion GT mark was crossed with the arrival of the 8,628 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), 98,799 GT Singapore-flagged containership, ONE OLYMPUS, at the Pasir Panjang Terminal on 25 December 2023, according to the company's release.

The annual vessel arrival tonnage at the Port of Singapore for 2023 is expected to hit just over 3 billion GT in 2023, up from 2.83 billion GT in 2022.

MPA was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA is responsible for the overall development and growth of the maritime domain and Port of Singapore. In 2022, Singapore remained one of the world’s busiest transshipment hubs with a container throughput of 37.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).