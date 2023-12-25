A flag-hoisting ceremony is held on three warships: Admiral Golovko, Naro-Fominsk and Lev Chernavin
More than 75 ships of various classes are at various stages of completion at Russian shipyards
“In accordance with our Naval doctrine, we continue to work on serial production and scheduled deliveries of modern ships to the Navy. The Admiral Golovko is also a serial frigate. Such ships are the basis of fleet strike groups in the off-shore maritime and ocean zone... The Naro-Fominsk is also one of the most successful projects of attack missile ships of its class... Finally, the Lev Chernavin is a modern minesweeper with a unique hull. Decisions have already been made to build ten more such ships,” Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying at the ceremony. The Admiral Golovko will join the Northern Fleet in the near future, he added. The missile corvette Naro-Fominsk and the minesweeper Lev Chernavin will enter service with in the Navy’s Baltic Fleet.
President Vladimir Putin has said that the commissioning ships into service with the Navy’s fleet is evidence of the rise of the domestic shipbuilding industry, which is entering rhythmic, mass production of warships of various classes. There are currently 5 frigates, 8 corvettes, 13 small missile ships and more than 50 other ships of various classes at different stages of construction, President said. He mentioned among the priority projects the construction at Severodvinsk based Sevmash shipyard in the next three years of three Borei-A nuclear-powered submarines and five Yasen-M multipurpose nuclear submarines; the construction of six diesel submarines at Admiralty Shipyards and an order for Arctic zone icebreaking patrol ships, to ensure among other tasks the safety of navigation on the Northern Sea Route (NSR).
“Serial construction of new frigates is underway at Northern Shipyard. It is planned to build a series of small and medium displacement corvettes from 2024 through 2035. Small missile and patrol ships are being built at Tatarstan based Zelenodolsk Shipyard, and two multipurpose landing crafts of a new project and small missile ships for the Black Sea Fleet at Kerch shipyard,” Vladimir Puting added.
In addition, two large landing ships are being built at Yantar Baltic Shipyard in Kaliningrad. This series is planned to be increased with seven additional ships to be built by 2035. Three small missile ships for the Baltic Fleet are being completed at Pella Shipyard based in the Leningrad region, and coastal minesweepers are being built at Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard.
Orders for six corvettes and four small missile ships were placed with Amur Shipyard with the possibility of building a series of frigates.
“Such systematic work will ensure the sustainable development of enterprises of shipbuilding sector and their components suppliers, which means additional investments in the regional economies, creation of new jobs and cutting-edge technologies, including for civil shipbuilding,” the Kremlin press office quoted Vladimir Putin as saying at the ceremony.