2023 December 25 18:06

Hamriyah, Deira ports log $3.3bn in customs declarations

Dubai’s Deira and Hamriyah ports processed 62,454 customs declarations worth AED12.133 billion ($3.3 billion) in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, with 19 seizures recorded during the same period, according to TradeArabia News.



Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, who recently visited Creek Customs Centre, Deira Port, and Hamriyah Port Customs Centre to evaluate progress and oversee ongoing efforts observed that Hamriyah Port Customs Centre showcased an advanced container X-ray inspection device, supporting increased inspection operations.



Subsequently, visits to Khor Customs Centre and Deira Port highlighted achievements, including a notable seizure called the ‘Wheelhouse’, which successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle 243 kilogrammes of narcotics into the country.









