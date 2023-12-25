2023 December 25 14:50

Russian Pacific Navy’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov takes part in ASW drills in the Sea of Japan

The Russian Navy's drills were held in accordance with the Pacific Fleet combat training plan



The frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, a warship of of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy has successfully completed the task of searching, detecting and attack a mock enemy’s submarine at one of its sea test ranges in the Sea of Japan, the Eastern Military District press office said.



According to the exercise scenario, the frigate crew was alarmed after receiving a signal from the Pacific Navy’s territorial Control Centre about the possible presence of an “enemy” submarine in Russian territorial waters.



The Marshal Shaposhnikov arrived in the area where the submarine was supposed to be located in accordance with established time standards.



A comprehensive search for the submarine was carried out using standard equipment and the Pacific Fleet’s shipborne anti-submarine Ka-27 helicopter.



The exercises included destruction of an underwater “intruder” by depth charges using the RBU-6000 antisubmarine rocket launcher.