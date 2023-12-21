2023 December 21 14:25

Port Houston handles nearly 3.5M TEUs in November 2023

Through November 2023 Port Houston handled nearly 3.5 million TEUs, a 5% decrease compared to the previous year's record volumes, according to the company's release.

For the month of November, loaded export TEUs at Port Houston were down 2% compared to last November but have remained strong in 2023, up 9% for the year as compared to last year, with a total of 1,268,034 TEUs year-to-date. Demand for Houston’s exports are largely driven by the resins and petrochemical commodities. Loaded imports have softened, and at 137,631 TEUs this month were down 16% in November and 8% year to date.

Also this month, Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal welcomed one of its largest vessels to-date, the CMA CGM Lisa Marie, with a capacity of nearly 11,000 TEUs. Port Houston worked the ship with five STS cranes, completing 4,974 moves in less than two days.

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports 1.54 million jobs in Texas and 3.37 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $439 billion in Texas – nearly 20 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $906 billion in economic impact across the nation.