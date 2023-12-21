2023 December 21 10:48

Maersk launches new weekly service to the Port of Tunis Rades

Maersk has annouced a new transport solution connecting the growing Tunisian market to its mainliner services to and from Europe, Middle East and Asia. The new weekly service started recently and is operated with a dedicated ro-ro vessel between the Port of Rades and the connecting hub port of Cagliari in Italy. Furthermore, the weekly service offers the best connection between Morocco and Tunisia, according to the company's release.

This new solution will also allow to connect the Eastern part of Algeria as from January 2024 with the reopening of the port of Annaba which will boost the Intra-Mediterranean trade.



The ro-ro vessel is leaving the port of Tunis Rades (Tunisia) every Friday evening, calling the Cagliari (Italy) on Saturday and connecting with our hub port in Tangier (Morocco) on Thursday.

To ensure seamless and reliable logistics in Tunisia, Maersk has established a wide range of value adding services for customers including the availability of a bounded warehouse, airfreight, less than container load cargo (LCL) as well as supply chain and 4PL solutions. Other integrated logistics services enhancing customer satisfaction include customs service, inland transportation, insurance, depot services and cold chain logistics.



