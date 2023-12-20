2023 December 20 13:12

DFDS signs deal with Nowhere Networks to deploy the innovative NowhereConnect Suite on its fleet of six ships

DFDS, a leader in maritime transportation, has entered a strategic deal with Nowhere Networks to deploy the innovative NowhereConnect Suite on its fleet of six ships operating on the English Channel, according to the company's release.

NowhereConnect Suite, a solution tailored for maritime connectivity. It seamlessly integrates Wi-Fi management with a captive portal and a robust traffic management engine. This multifaceted suite provides connectivity and will make substantially better use of the available bandwidth and have richer and more informational portal which will enrich the passenger experience on DFDS ships.



DFDS is northern Europe’s largest integrated shipping and logistics company, operating 28 routes including 9 passenger routes as well as providing logistics services. DFDS is headquartered in Copenhagen and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange Copenhagen. DFDS was founded in 1866 and has provided transport services for more than 150 years. The Group’s revenues amounted to DKK 26,9 billion in 2022 and has today approximately 14.500 employees.





