2023 December 19 17:05

LR, Zodiac, HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C ink nuclear propulsion JDP

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has joined forces with Zodiac Maritime, HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C in a joint development project for the research and development of nuclear-propelled ship designs, including bulk carriers and containerships, with the parties signing a MOU at Korea’s HD Hyundai Global R&D Center.

Under the JDP, HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C will provide designs for future vessels and its reactors while LR will assess rule requirements for safe operation and regulatory compliance models. The JDP partners will work to address the challenges involved with nuclear propulsion, such as applying existing terrestrial nuclear technology to ships, and the project will enable Zodiac to evaluate ship specifications and voyage considerations around nuclear technology.