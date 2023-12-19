2023 December 19 11:04

The construction of a floating drydock ordered for Krasnaya Kuznitsa slated to begin at SSC shipyard early next year

Image credit: the USC Telegram messenger channel



Shiprepair & Shipbuilding Corporation (PAO SSC) in January 2024 will begin the construction of a floating drydock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Ship Repair Yard, an Arkhangelsk branch of Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre (part of USC). The drydock delivery is scheduled for December 2025, the USC said in its Telegram messenger channel.



The floating drydock will replace the 1953-built FD No. 47. The new self-docking ship-lifting facility of Project 28140C with a lifting capacity of 5000 tonnes is equipped with four cranes. Key particulars: length along the dock floor - 158 m; beam - 36.8 m; depth - 13.3 m.



IAA PortNews has earlier reported that Shiprepair & Shipbuilding Corporation was announced the winner in an open tendering process for a 5000-tonne floating drydock contract in December. The Customer is Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre. The floating dock completion and delivery is scheduled for the end of 2025.