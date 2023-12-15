  • Home
  • News
  • PortNews main headlines, Week 50
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 15 17:53

    PortNews main headlines, Week 50

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • Russian seaports annual throughput expected to increase by at least 30 million tonnes in 2023.
    • Russian seaports’ cargo volume grows 5.7% Y/Y to 811.9 million tonnes in Jan-Nov 2023 (expanded version)
    • LUGAPORT terminal commissions facilities of the construction P1
    • The State Duma passed a bill on improving state environmental assessment in two readings.
    • The Federation Council approved the law on territory designation for special terminals for handling hazardous chemical cargo in ports.
    • Rusal has leased a site in Ust-Luga for the port infrastructure of an alumina refinery.

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Fyodor Shishlakov, the head of the basin administration contributed to PortNews an article about the new reality in inland transportation market.
    • Fertilizer exports via Russian seaports will show impressive growth in 2023, but it is unevenly distributed: there is a shortage of dedicated terminals, especially in the Far Eastern basin.
    • The volume of Russian export cargo delivered to the global market via the NSR reached 2.1 million tonnes in 2023.
    • The development of transit capabilities of the Irtysh River will make it possible to link Russia and China with new transport connections.
    • Tests of the Vykhodnoy-Lavna railway line took place.
    • FESCO fleet expanded with a new modern container ship Kapitan Abonosimov.
    • Chinese companies plan to make 6 to 8 ship calls per month to the Port of Arkhangelsk in 2024.
    • The Maria ferry is deployed on Crimea-Kavkaz line after scheduled drydocking.
    • Waterborne traffic on Volga-Don Canal increased by 4.5% in the 2023 shipping season.
    • Sea Fishing Port Terminal launches new regular container service with Southeast Asia.

    Shipbuilding and Ship repair

    • The Federation Council informed about systematic delays in fishing vessels delivery.
    • The hull of the small seiner/trawler Nikolai Nechai was launched in the Kaliningrad region.
    • Nakhodka Shipyard launches the CCa5712LS series crab catcher Natalia Bay.
    • USC’ Astrakhan based shipyards kick off construction of the Project 24012 floating drydock.
    • PAO SSC will be contracted to build a floating drydock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard.
    • Belogorodskaya Shipyard implements a RUB 700 M modernization project.
    • Arkhangelsk Oblast is working with potential investors on the location of a new shipyard.
    • Samussky Shipyard laid the keel for a non-self-propelled barge for deck cargo of Project 66.68MA.

    Bunker Market

    • Recognition from Maersk and “carbonization” in Russia: Bunker Market  Digest.

    Resignations and Appointments

    • Andrey Veselov, General Director of Admiralty Shipyards steps down.
 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 15

18:06 Stena Line to launch new freight route from Dublin to Liverpool
17:53 PortNews main headlines, Week 50
17:36 MOL to become world's 1st shipping company to issue blue bonds
17:15 USC’ Astrakhan based shipyards kick off construction of the Project 24012 floating drydock
17:06 Oxylus Energy completes key trials to introduce and commercialize its proprietary catalyst and electrolyser technology in a 5cm2 cell
16:35 Pertamina and JERA sign MoU
16:15 Scandlines to electrify two Fehrmarn Belt ferries
15:48 Overseas Shipholding Group to upgrade engines on Alaskan Class vessels
15:24 Carbon Ridge, Crowley to launch advanced, onboard carbon capture project
13:10 Hapag-Lloyd container ship catches fire after Red Sea missile attack
12:44 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$500 mln order for 3 ethane carriers
12:23 Mediterranean Shipping Company arm buys 49% stake in Adani’s Ennore terminal
11:53 Clarksons and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies spearhead green hydrogen maritime supply chain offering
11:24 Incat Crowther to design new passenger ferry for US Virgin Islands
10:51 MARIC’s new VLEC design receives Bureau Veritas AiP
10:32 Port of Los Angeles recognized for two Wilmington infrastructure projects

2023 December 14

19:59 PAO SSC will be contracted to build a floating drydock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard
18:03 Carnival Vista rescues six people after cargo vessel capsizes
17:45 India's Essar to invest $6.6 billion in power, port projects in Gujarat
17:24 Missile fired from rebel-controlled Yemen misses a container ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
16:25 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore issues an EOI for the supply of methanol as a marine bunker fuel
15:28 Ulstein Verft orders 2 × 3 × MAN 12V175D-MEV methanol-ready engines
14:56 Northern Lights enters charter agreement to expand fleet with a fourth CO2 ship
14:29 Challenges and future of the LNG sector at LNGCON 2024
13:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2023
13:30 Russian seaports’ cargo volume grows 5.7% Y/Y to 811.9 million tonnes in Jan-Nov 2023 (expanded version)
13:22 Several US ports lose direct access to South America - Sea-Intelligence
12:41 Jan De Nul kicks off Orsted‘s Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm construction
12:02 YADA and MAN Cryo’s ammonia fuel system receives Approval in Principle
11:49 Wartsila to supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new 40,000 m3 gas carriers
11:24 Port of Los Angeles cargo increases 19% to 763,262 TEU in November 2023
10:58 WinGD secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A ammonia engine safety concept
09:53 APM Terminals Callao commences US $95 million general cargo expansion

2023 December 13

18:07 Marlink XChange receives Type Approval Certification from Bureau Veritas to enhance cyber security for shipowners
17:44 LR awards Approval in Principle to NACKS for methanol-fuelled 81,000 DWT bulk carrier
17:10 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2024
16:42 Stellar Shipmanagement takes delivery of Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering tanker
16:04 AD Ports Group and Masdar sign MoU to explore the development of a green hydrogen hub within KEZAD
15:51 NYK Line, Namura Shipbuilding and Sasebo Heavy Industries collaborate to replace the main propulsion on steam turbine–driven Moss-type LNG carriers
15:25 Austal and Birdon sign landing craft MoU
13:39 The Pacific Fleet’s icebreaker Evpatiy Kolovrat is nearing completion of state acceptance trials in Kamchatka
13:22 ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” - Including trends in GHG reductions and safety requirements for methanol-fueled-ships
12:42 NYK, JERA, and Resonac start joint study on supplying ammonia as fuel to vessels
12:14 Wartsila launches a new solution for seamless transition from oil to water
11:41 ABS approves new design from Lateral Naval Architects for a sustainable 70-meter superyacht
11:11 MSC and City of Hamburg secure over 92 percent of HHLA shares
10:46 LR awards AiP to Qingdao Beihai & CSDC for its methanol dual fuel aframax

2023 December 12

18:49 The second hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel delivered to Finnlines
18:14 Wartsila hybrid propulsion solution selected for three new cargo vessels
15:44 Russia temporarily bans durum wheat exports
14:52 MAN Energy Solutions and Alfa Laval to develop a methanol solution for MAN four-stroke portfolio
14:12 Keel laying in Monfalcone of Star Princess Second LNG-powered cruise ship built for Princess Cruises
13:42 UAE's new Ship Recycling Regulation requires a dry dock or equivalent infrastructures for environmentally sound ship recycling
13:02 ClassNK issues approval in principle for Advanced Maneuvering Assistant System
12:41 Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping to combine
12:11 WinGD partners with Alfa Laval to advance the development of ammonia-powered engines
11:33 X-Press Feeders plans to launch green shipping routes to Baltic States and Scandinavia
11:05 Jifmar to acquire all workboat activities from Acta Marine
10:48 Panama Canal drought to delay grain ships well into 2024 - Reuters
10:24 Dubai’s Drydocks World launches hybrid battery retrofits for small vessels
09:48 Norwegian-registered tanker attacked by a cruise missile while crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

2023 December 11

19:31 Russian seaports eleven-month throughput rises 5.7% to 811.9 million tonnes
18:55 Vladimir Putin: Three more Borei-A class submarine missile carriers expected to be launched in the coming years at Sevmash shipyard
18:07 ENERCON wind turbines generate green shore power for Trelleborg Baltic Sea port
18:07 Ceremonial Navy’s flag hoisting was held on the nuclear-powered submarines "Imperator Alexander III" and "Krasnoyarsk"
17:44 Belgian, Port Houston and partners sign MoU on energy transition cooperation
17:39 EU green lights deepening of the fairway in the Port of Gothenburg
17:13 MacGregor receives an order to supply RoRo equipment to Hoegh Autoliners’ four PCTC vessels
16:45 DEME awarded dredging contract for Port of NEOM in Northwest Saudi Arabia
16:37 Port of HaminaKotka Jan-Nov cargo volume drops 11.7%