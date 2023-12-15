PortNews main headlines, Week 50
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Russian seaports annual throughput expected to increase by at least 30 million tonnes in 2023.
- Russian seaports’ cargo volume grows 5.7% Y/Y to 811.9 million tonnes in Jan-Nov 2023 (expanded version)
- LUGAPORT terminal commissions facilities of the construction P1
- The State Duma passed a bill on improving state environmental assessment in two readings.
- The Federation Council approved the law on territory designation for special terminals for handling hazardous chemical cargo in ports.
- Rusal has leased a site in Ust-Luga for the port infrastructure of an alumina refinery.
Shipping and Logistics
- Fyodor Shishlakov, the head of the basin administration contributed to PortNews an article about the new reality in inland transportation market.
- Fertilizer exports via Russian seaports will show impressive growth in 2023, but it is unevenly distributed: there is a shortage of dedicated terminals, especially in the Far Eastern basin.
- The volume of Russian export cargo delivered to the global market via the NSR reached 2.1 million tonnes in 2023.
- The development of transit capabilities of the Irtysh River will make it possible to link Russia and China with new transport connections.
- Tests of the Vykhodnoy-Lavna railway line took place.
- FESCO fleet expanded with a new modern container ship Kapitan Abonosimov.
- Chinese companies plan to make 6 to 8 ship calls per month to the Port of Arkhangelsk in 2024.
- The Maria ferry is deployed on Crimea-Kavkaz line after scheduled drydocking.
- Waterborne traffic on Volga-Don Canal increased by 4.5% in the 2023 shipping season.
- Sea Fishing Port Terminal launches new regular container service with Southeast Asia.
Shipbuilding and Ship repair
- The Federation Council informed about systematic delays in fishing vessels delivery.
- The hull of the small seiner/trawler Nikolai Nechai was launched in the Kaliningrad region.
- Nakhodka Shipyard launches the CCa5712LS series crab catcher Natalia Bay.
- USC’ Astrakhan based shipyards kick off construction of the Project 24012 floating drydock.
- PAO SSC will be contracted to build a floating drydock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard.
- Belogorodskaya Shipyard implements a RUB 700 M modernization project.
- Arkhangelsk Oblast is working with potential investors on the location of a new shipyard.
- Samussky Shipyard laid the keel for a non-self-propelled barge for deck cargo of Project 66.68MA.
Bunker Market
- Recognition from Maersk and “carbonization” in Russia: Bunker Market Digest.
Resignations and Appointments
- Andrey Veselov, General Director of Admiralty Shipyards steps down.