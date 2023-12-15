2023 December 15 17:15

USC’ Astrakhan based shipyards kick off construction of the Project 24012 floating drydock

The Vladimir Emelyanov floating dock will be built for Severnaya Verf at two shipbuilding facilities of Southern Centre for Shipbuilding & Ship Repair



An official keel-laying ceremony for the Project 24012 floating drydock was held today at Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association (ASPO), one of the shipbuilding yards of Southern Centre for Shipbuilding & Ship Repair (SCSS, part of USC).



The shipbuilding contract was awarded by Severnaya Verf (Northern Shipyard) within cooperation policy between the shipbuilding firms of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

The floating dock engineering design was developed at Almaz Design Bureau. The keel-laying event was held on the eve of the enterprise 93-anniversary of ASPO plant.



The Astrakhan Oblast governor who attended the ceremony highlighted the strategical importance of the civil and naval shipbuilding for his region.

Igor Orlov, General Director, Severnaya Verf, added that the floating drydock will enable the enterprise to build completely new unique vessels.

“We sincerely need it and believe that this facility will be the most significant breakthrough in the 110-year history of our plant. We will become an enterprise that can handle any newbuilding projects”, Igor Orlov said.



The steel drydock is designed for floating out various types of ships, vessels, large offshore structures (250x48 m, up to 25,000 tonnes), lifting ships and vessels to perform inspections and maintenance, repair and painting of the hull underwater part. In addition, the floating dock will be used for transportation of large blocks and hulls within the shipyard basin along the outfitting berths.





General characteristics of Project 24012: LOA: 189.6 m; length along the slipway deck: 177.6 m; dock breadth: 62 m; depth: 24.3 m; load capacity: 25 000 tonnes; maximum submersion: 20.64 m; crew - 21.



The construction will be carried out at two production facilities of Southern Centre for Shipbuilding & Ship Repair: Astrakhan based ASPO Shipyard and Kransiye Barrikady Shipyard. The hull will be formed from eleven pontoons. The hull formation and final outfitting with systems and mechanisms will be performed at St. Petersburg Northern Shipyard in St. Petersburg by the Southern Center for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair.



The floating dock is named in honor of Vladimir Emelyanov, the Hero of Socialist Labor, laureate of the USSR State Prize, veteran of the Great Patriotic War, honorary shipbuilder.

Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.