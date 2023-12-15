2023 December 15 18:06

Stena Line to launch new freight route from Dublin to Liverpool

Stena Line has confirmed plans to launch a new freight service between Dublin and Birkenhead (Liverpool) starting mid-February 2024, according to the company's release.

The new service will initially operate with one ship departing Dublin early in the morning and making the return journey from Birkenhead in the evening.

Stena Line already operates from Dublin Port and Birkenhead, and this new service will complement the existing routes from Dublin to Holyhead and Belfast to Liverpool. The company is currently assessing ship deployment options for the service.

This will be Stena Line’s seventh route in the Irish Sea region in addition to Belfast - Cairnryan, Belfast – Heysham, Belfast – Liverpool, Dublin – Holyhead, Rosslare – Fishguard and Rosslare – Cherbourg.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies transporting 6.5 million passengers with 39 vessels across 17 routes in Northern Europe operating 27,000 sailings each year.



