2023 December 15 12:44

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$500 mln order for 3 ethane carriers

South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Friday it has won a US$500 million order to build three very large ethane carriers for an Oceanian shipper, according to Yonhap.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the 98,000-cubic-meter vessels at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The ethane carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by the first half of 2027, it said.

The deal comes about one month after the shipbuilder clinched an order to construct two very large ethane carriers for an Asian shipper.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to build 80 gas carriers, including 39 liquefied natural gas carriers.

In line with growing global demand, HD Korea Shipbuilding will redouble its efforts to take the lead in the world market for next-generation gas carriers by making the most of its ample construction experience and technological prowess, a company official said.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.