2023 December 15 11:53

Clarksons and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies spearhead green hydrogen maritime supply chain offering

Clarksons Specialised Products has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, a German pioneer in Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology, to collaborate on a roadmap to establish a maritime supply chain for the bulk transportation of green hydrogen in chemical tankers using Hydrogenious' LOHC technology.

Through collaboration and their position as brokers, Clarksons will impart its experience and knowledge to inform shipping strategies, provide guidance on regulatory frameworks and facilitate innovative solutions that align with Hydrogenious’ key objective: to enable the large-scale commercialization of clean hydrogen.

Hydrogenious facilitates the safe and cost-efficient long-distance transport of hydrogen by chemically binding the molecules to an LOHC, the thermal oil benzyltoluene. The fluid can then be safely stored and transported via the existing chemical tanker fleet. At its destination, the hydrogen is released on demand in high purity and can be used by industrial offtakers, for energy and for mobility. With LOHC release units on board hydrogen-powered ships, there is potential to use the LOHC technology for safe and easy handling of hydrogen as a fuel, contributing to the decarbonization of the maritime industry.