2023 December 15 10:32

Port of Los Angeles recognized for two Wilmington infrastructure projects

The Port of Los Angeles has announced two major infrastructure projects have won awards for innovation and excellence. The Wilmington Waterfront Promenade has been honored with two awards for exceptional open public space design. The Port’s Alameda Corridor Terminus Gap Closure project has been recognized as a top regional transportation improvement project.



At the 53rd Annual Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) Architectural Awards ceremony—which recognizes projects that encourage meaningful transformation in communities and cities—the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade was named a winner in the “Under Construction” category.



At its 2023 design awards ceremony last month, the Urban Westside Forum also honored the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade as a project demonstrating excellence in city making and community building. The award was decided by an independent jury from a range of building and architectural disciplines.



Expected to open in early 2024, the $77.3 million Wilmington Waterfront Promenade project will create a community park adjacent to the Banning’s Landing Community Center, along with a waterfront promenade, public pier, public dock, public restrooms with a green roof, playground and parking lots. Creating a “window on the waterfront” for the Wilmington community, the nine-acre project also involves the realignment of Water Street, utilities, street work, grading, paving, striping, lighting, landscaping, irrigation, signage, public seating, bike racks and drinking fountains. The project was designed in partnership with Sasaki Associates, Inc. The Sully-Miller Contracting Company served as the contractor.



Winner of the American Public Works Association Southern California Chapter B.E.S.T Award for a regional transportation project, the Port’s $17.3 million Alameda Corridor Terminus Gap Closure project was completed in June 2022. The project entailed construction and modification of 5,000 feet of mainline railway track, helping to eliminate a gap in rail access between the Port’s West Basin area and the Alameda Corridor, and reduce delays in trains serving several terminals. Griffith Company served as the contractor on the project.



The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.