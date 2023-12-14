2023 December 14 19:59

PAO SSC will be contracted to build a floating drydock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard

Image credit: PAO SSC website



The floating dock completion and delivery is scheduled for the end of 2025

Shiprepair & Shipbuilding Corporation (PAO SSC) will build a floating drydock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Shiprepairing Yard, an Arkhangelsk branch of Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre (part of USC). The contract signing ceremony is slated for December 15, 2023, the Arkhangelsk Oblast official said.

Viktor Ikonnikov, Deputy Chairman of the Arkhangelsk Oblast Government announced the agreement signing at the Arctic Projects Today and Tomorrow International Forum.



“The contract signing for building a floating dock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard, our leading enterprise in civil ship repair, will take place tomorrow,” the IAA PortNews correspondent quoted Viktor Ikonnikov as saying.

Speaking about the current situation with ship repair activity in the region, the official noted that the volume of repair work performed in 2023 on civil vessels surged by 1.8 times. As of today, the regional yards have secured civil vessels drydocking contracts for the next two years. Before the sanctions, owners could place their orders with local ship repair yards just within a half year period, the official added.

Shiprepair & Shipbuilding Corporation was announced the winner in an open tendering process for a 5000-tonne floating drydock contract this December. The Customer is Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre. The floating dock delivery is scheduled for the end of 2025.