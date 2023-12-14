  • Home
    India's Essar to invest $6.6 billion in power, port projects in Gujarat

    Indian conglomerate Essar said on Thursday it will invest $6.6 billion in the energy transition, power and port sectors in the western state of Gujarat, as it renews strategic investments after clearing a huge debt, according to Reuters.  

    Essar, built by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, declared itself debt-free last year after it sold some of its assets in sectors including telecoms, oil refining and steel over the years to settle its $25 billion debt. 

    The planned 550 billion Indian rupee investment in Gujarat will include developing a one-gigawatt green hydrogen project, expansion of Essar's Salaya power plant and more investment in its Salaya port, the conglomerate said. 

