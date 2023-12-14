  • Home
  • News
  • Russian seaports’ cargo volume grows 5.7% Y/Y to 811.9 million tonnes in Jan-Nov 2023 (expanded version)
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 14 13:30

    Russian seaports’ cargo volume grows 5.7% Y/Y to 811.9 million tonnes in Jan-Nov 2023 (expanded version)

    Photo credit: IAA PortNews
    The ports of the Caspian and Azov-Black Sea basins are leaders by cargo volume numbers

    Combined cargo throughput at Russian seaports increased in January-November 2023 by 5.7% on the same period a year earlier, reaching 811.9 million tonnes, the Association of Russian Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) statistics showed.
    Dry bulk volume increased by 11.9% year-on-year to 413 million tonnes. The total dry bulk volume included: coal – 191.1 million tonnes (+1.1%), grain: 65.8 million tonnes (a 1.6 times growth), containerized cargo – 45.4 million tonnes (+9.8%), mineral fertilizers – 33.4 million tonnes (a 1.5 times increase), ferrous metals – 19.8 million tonnes (-13.6%), ores – 8.8 million tonnes (-25.4%), cargo transported by ferries – 7.4 million tonnes (+23.3%).

    Liquid bulk segment showed a slight decline in Jan-Nov: the country’s seaports handled 398.9 million tonnes (-0.1%). The volume included the following commodities: crude oil – 248 million (+5.6%), oil products – 111.5 million (-11.8%), liquefied gases – 30.9 million (-3.6%), food – 5.1 million tonnes (+25.2%). The seaports handled 634.5 million tonnes of exports (+4%), 35.3 million tonnes of imports (+7.1%), 59.2 million of transit cargo (+8.4%), and 82.9 million tonnes of coastal traffic cargo (+17.6%).

    Freight traffic at the Arctic basin sea ports edged down 0.4% year-on-year to 89.6 million tonnes. The figure included 28.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.0%) and 60.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.5%). The eleven-month volume of the Port of Murmansk reached 53 million tonnes (+3.6%), Port Sabetta handled 25.3 million tonnes (-2.6%), Varandey – 4.8 million tonnes (-10.3%) and Port of Arkhangelsk – 1.7 million (-19.6%).

    The Baltic Basin seaports year-to-date volume rose 1.4% Y-o-Y to 228.3 million tonnes, including 103.9 million tonnes of dry bulk (+17.6%), and 124.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-9.0%). The Port of Ust-Luga handled 104 million tonnes (-8.0%), Primorsk port – 57.7 million (+9.1%), Great Port of St. Petersburg – 44.9 million (+25.9%), Port of Vysotsk –12 million (-18.1%).

    The Azov-Black Sea basin seaports showed a balanced increase of 12.2% in Jan-Nov reaching 267.5 million tonnes. At the same time, the dry bulk volume increased by 19.3% to 130.3 million tonnes, and liquid bulk – by 6.2% to 137.2 million tonnes. The Port of Novorossiysk handled 146.7 million tonnes (+10.3%), the Port of Taman – 37.3 million (-3.7%), the Port of Tuapse – 22.8 million (+16.8%), the Port Kavkaz – 20, 1 million (+31.0%), and the Port of Rostov-on-Don – 15.3 million (+10.8%).

    Eleven-month cargo volume handled at the Caspian basin seaports showed a 33.4% surge, hitting 7.2 million tonnes. Dry bulk segment demonstrated a 1.6 times growth to 4.6 million tonnes, while handled volume of liquid bulk was slightly down (-0.3%) to 2.6 million tonnes. The Port of Astrakhan throughput increased to 3.5 million tonnes (a 1.5-fold growth), and the Port of Makhachkala handled 3.2 million tonnes of different cargo (+18.9%).

    The Far Eastern basin seaports volume increased by 4.7% to 219.3 million tonnes, including 145.5 million tonnes of dry bulk (+2.5%) and 73.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9.3%). The Port of Vostochny handled 79.3 million tonnes of different cargo (+5.2%), the Port of Vanino – 32.5 million tonnes (-5.1%), the Port of Vladivostok – 30.8 million (+3.8%), the Port of Nakhodka – 25.3 million (+6.4%), and Prigorodnoye port – 12.1 million (-14.2%).

    There was a 40-percent increase in the number of passenger vessels handled since Jan through Nov – 82 200 units. The country’s seaports also handled 5.1 million passengers, which is also a 41.8-percent growth on the same period in 2022. The number of passengers departing from the ports totaled 2.58 million people (-21.3%), while the number of arriving passengers soared 7.2 times reaching 2.57 million people.

    The majority of passengers were served at dedicated marine terminals in the seaports of Sevastopol – 4.6 million people (an increase of 1.6 times), of Sochi port – 272 000 people (+31.4%), and Yalta – 196 800 people (a 2.3 times decline).

Другие новости по темам: cargo throughput, passenger traffic  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 14

19:59 PAO SSC will be contracted to build a floating drydock for Krasnaya Kuznitsa Yard
18:03 Carnival Vista rescues six people after cargo vessel capsizes
17:45 India's Essar to invest $6.6 billion in power, port projects in Gujarat
17:24 Missile fired from rebel-controlled Yemen misses a container ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
16:25 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore issues an EOI for the supply of methanol as a marine bunker fuel
15:28 Ulstein Verft orders 2 × 3 × MAN 12V175D-MEV methanol-ready engines
14:56 Northern Lights enters charter agreement to expand fleet with a fourth CO2 ship
14:29 Challenges and future of the LNG sector at LNGCON 2024
13:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2023
13:30 Russian seaports’ cargo volume grows 5.7% Y/Y to 811.9 million tonnes in Jan-Nov 2023 (expanded version)
13:22 Several US ports lose direct access to South America - Sea-Intelligence
12:41 Jan De Nul kicks off Orsted‘s Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm construction
12:02 YADA and MAN Cryo’s ammonia fuel system receives Approval in Principle
11:49 Wartsila to supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new 40,000 m3 gas carriers
11:24 Port of Los Angeles cargo increases 19% to 763,262 TEU in November 2023
10:58 WinGD secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A ammonia engine safety concept
09:53 APM Terminals Callao commences US $95 million general cargo expansion

2023 December 13

18:07 Marlink XChange receives Type Approval Certification from Bureau Veritas to enhance cyber security for shipowners
17:44 LR awards Approval in Principle to NACKS for methanol-fuelled 81,000 DWT bulk carrier
17:10 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2024
16:42 Stellar Shipmanagement takes delivery of Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering tanker
16:04 AD Ports Group and Masdar sign MoU to explore the development of a green hydrogen hub within KEZAD
15:51 NYK Line, Namura Shipbuilding and Sasebo Heavy Industries collaborate to replace the main propulsion on steam turbine–driven Moss-type LNG carriers
15:25 Austal and Birdon sign landing craft MoU
13:39 The Pacific Fleet’s icebreaker Evpatiy Kolovrat is nearing completion of state acceptance trials in Kamchatka
13:22 ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” - Including trends in GHG reductions and safety requirements for methanol-fueled-ships
12:42 NYK, JERA, and Resonac start joint study on supplying ammonia as fuel to vessels
12:14 Wartsila launches a new solution for seamless transition from oil to water
11:41 ABS approves new design from Lateral Naval Architects for a sustainable 70-meter superyacht
11:11 MSC and City of Hamburg secure over 92 percent of HHLA shares
10:46 LR awards AiP to Qingdao Beihai & CSDC for its methanol dual fuel aframax

2023 December 12

18:49 The second hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel delivered to Finnlines
18:14 Wartsila hybrid propulsion solution selected for three new cargo vessels
15:44 Russia temporarily bans durum wheat exports
14:52 MAN Energy Solutions and Alfa Laval to develop a methanol solution for MAN four-stroke portfolio
14:12 Keel laying in Monfalcone of Star Princess Second LNG-powered cruise ship built for Princess Cruises
13:42 UAE's new Ship Recycling Regulation requires a dry dock or equivalent infrastructures for environmentally sound ship recycling
13:02 ClassNK issues approval in principle for Advanced Maneuvering Assistant System
12:41 Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping to combine
12:11 WinGD partners with Alfa Laval to advance the development of ammonia-powered engines
11:33 X-Press Feeders plans to launch green shipping routes to Baltic States and Scandinavia
11:05 Jifmar to acquire all workboat activities from Acta Marine
10:48 Panama Canal drought to delay grain ships well into 2024 - Reuters
10:24 Dubai’s Drydocks World launches hybrid battery retrofits for small vessels
09:48 Norwegian-registered tanker attacked by a cruise missile while crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

2023 December 11

19:31 Russian seaports eleven-month throughput rises 5.7% to 811.9 million tonnes
18:55 Vladimir Putin: Three more Borei-A class submarine missile carriers expected to be launched in the coming years at Sevmash shipyard
18:07 ENERCON wind turbines generate green shore power for Trelleborg Baltic Sea port
18:07 Ceremonial Navy’s flag hoisting was held on the nuclear-powered submarines "Imperator Alexander III" and "Krasnoyarsk"
17:44 Belgian, Port Houston and partners sign MoU on energy transition cooperation
17:39 EU green lights deepening of the fairway in the Port of Gothenburg
17:13 MacGregor receives an order to supply RoRo equipment to Hoegh Autoliners’ four PCTC vessels
16:45 DEME awarded dredging contract for Port of NEOM in Northwest Saudi Arabia
16:37 Port of HaminaKotka Jan-Nov cargo volume drops 11.7%
16:02 Value Carbon partners with Evos to build future proof carbon storage tank
15:58 MAN Energy Solutions to supply main engines and generator sets for Naval frigates
15:25 Fincantieri signs a more than 200 million dollar contract for a hybrid cable-laying and construction vessel in Japan
14:55 Uralchem Group’s humanitarian consignment for Zimbabwe begins its sea journey from the EU
13:09 A detachment of Russian Navy’s warships called at the Port of Manila in the Philippines
12:24 Labor shortage at Korean shipyards may bring in blocks from China
11:23 ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign a strategic collaboration agreement
10:59 DP World Marine Services cuts carbon emissions by 16%

2023 December 10

15:27 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
14:32 Integr8 uncovers low viscosity in most off-spec flash point MGO samples
13:12 Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services hold a keel-laying ceremony for 4th of five training vessels
12:08 Neptun Werft starts construction of ten river cruise ships
11:17 India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil - Reuters
10:57 COSCO Shipping issues 100.000th electronic Bill of Lading

2023 December 9

16:41 Maersk adds emergency risk surcharge to Israel container shipments
14:33 BIMCO adopts portfolio of four ETS clauses