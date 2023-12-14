2023 December 14 13:22

Several US ports lose direct access to South America - Sea-Intelligence

Even with the underlying services from North America-East Coast South America & West Coast South America unchanged pre- and post-pandemic, the number of total and distinct port-pair connections decreased substantially during the latter stages of the pandemic, according to Sea-Intelligence.

Several US ports losing direct access to South America. Baltimore lost 8 distinct port-pair connections, which meant that it is now cut off from South America as a whole. Houston lost 7 distinct port-pair connections to South America and Charleston lost 3, resulting in both ports losing direct connectivity to West Coast South America. Savannah also lost 8 distinct port-pair connections, losing direct access to East Coast South America. On the flip side, Mobile gained 7 port-pair connections and direct access to East Coast South America. This came at the expense of both Baltimore and Savannah, which is an indication that carriers are shifting some of their focus to the Gulf Coast instead of North Atlantic.

The pandemic impact on North America-South America didn’t really materialize until the second half of 2021, and the connectivity on North America-East Coast South America is still below pre-pandemic levels.