2023 December 14 11:24

Port of Los Angeles cargo increases 19% to 763,262 TEU in November 2023

For the fourth consecutive month, Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increased compared to the previous year. The Port processed 763,262 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November, a 19% improvement compared to last year.



November 2023 loaded imports landed at 384,619 TEUs, an increase of 25% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 111,755 TEUs, an increase of 24% compared to 2022. Empty containers totaled 266,888 TEUs, a 10% increase compared to last year.



Eleven months into 2023, the Port has processed 7,887,162 TEUs, 14% less than the same period last year.

The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.