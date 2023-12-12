2023 December 12 11:05

Jifmar to acquire all workboat activities from Acta Marine

Jifmar Offshore Services and Acta Marine have concluded an agreement where Jifmar will acquire all workboat activities of Acta Marine.



This acquisition encompasses all 26 workboats, the crews, the Netherlands based organisation and all existing contracts. Acta Marine's Offshore Wind Construction Support and Walk-to-Work activities are excluded from the transaction.



Acta Marine's Workboat activities will continue to operate from their Den Helder office in the Netherlands as a branch office under the Jifmar brand with the name Acta Jifmar B.V.. This branch specializes in shallow water and near coastal marine projects.



The current Acta Workboat contact persons to clients, suppliers, and personnel will remain unchanged.



Acta Marine will continue as owner and operator of an expanding fleet of Offshore Wind Construction Support Vessels and retains its Rotterdam office and staff. Acta Marine currently has three walk-to-work vessels operating and has a strong growth strategy with four more vessels under construction, with deliveries during 2024.





