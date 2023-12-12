2023 December 12 10:24

Dubai’s Drydocks World launches hybrid battery retrofits for small vessels

Drydocks World is retrofitting one of its own harbour tugs with a new generation of battery technology, and one which will give it enhanced capacity. Once complete, Drydocks World plans to ‘explore opportunities’ to retrofit external client vessels, such as yachts and leisure craft. The company operates a massive ship-building and fabrication infrastructure at Mina Rashid in Dubai, according to Gulf News.



The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) introduced updated regulations earlier this year to reduce carbon emissions from international shipping by 40 per cent by 2030 and 70 per cent by 2050 compared to 2008 levels. This applies to commercial and non-commercial vessels alike.



Drydocks World is exploring alternative fuels for vessel operations. It has been instrumental in building High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) platforms for renewable wind energy companies, thus ‘creating a crucial link between offshore platforms and land-based end-users’.