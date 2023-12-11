2023 December 11 18:55

Vladimir Putin: Three more Borei-A class submarine missile carriers expected to be launched in the coming years at Sevmash shipyard

Credit: the Kremlin press office website



The nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk is nearing completion



Three more Borei-A class submarine ballistic missile carriers are expected to be launched at the legendary Sevmash Plant in the coming years, within the state armament program, and delivered to the Russian Navy. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin during an official flag-hoisting and commissioning ceremony on the nuclear submarines Imperator Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk in Severodvinsk.



He clarified that work to increase Russia's naval power will go ahead. Five Yasen-M class submarines are being built simultaneously, including the nuclear-powered cruiser Arkhangelsk, which is in its final stages of construction.



“We will definitely implement all our plans for the construction of submarines and surface warships. We will quantitatively strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy, our naval power in the Arctic, the Far East, the Black, Baltic and the Caspian seas, the most important strategic areas of the world ocean,” Vladimir Putin added.



At the end of his speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the Sevmash workers for their professionalism, and wished the crews of the submarine missile carriers successful service.