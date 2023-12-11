2023 December 11 18:07

Ceremonial Navy’s flag hoisting was held on the nuclear-powered submarines "Imperator Alexander III" and "Krasnoyarsk"

Credit: the Kremlin press office website



President Vladimir Putin took part in the official ceremony at Sevmash shipyard



Severodvinsk, Russia based Sevmash shipbuilding enterprise has held a official ceremony of flag raising and commissioning into service of two nuclear-powered missile submarines Imperator Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the solemn event, the Kremlin press office said.



“We are consistently equipping the Russian Navy with the state-of-the-art equipment and weapons and, let me emphasize this, we are increasing serial production. Thus, the Imperator Alexander III is the seventh ship in a series of Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, and the Krasnoyarsk is the fourth ship in a series of multi-purpose nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines,” President Vladimir Putin said.



He clarified that the submarine missile carriers Imperator Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk will soon enter active service with the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet.