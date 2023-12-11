2023 December 11 17:39

EU green lights deepening of the fairway in the Port of Gothenburg

EU Commission confirms that state funding for a Port of Gothenburg fairway deepening does not constitute state aid, according to the company's release.

Following the EU Commission's announcement, the Gothenburg Port Authority could, on Thursday afternoon, activate the previously prepared agreement with NCC concerning the quay reinforcement part of the massive infrastructure project, Skandia Gateway. Next, a project organization will be formed, and offices will be established adjacent to the Port of Gothenburg container terminal ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for February 2024.



Direct shipping without transshipment across the world's oceans to and from the Port of Gothenburg is a vital prerequisite for the Swedish industry to reach global markets efficiently in terms of both climate and cost. However, as the largest vessels have become increasingly larger, a deeper fairway in the port is consequently required. Over 15 years, the capacity of container ships has increased by 50 percent, and today, the largest ships can only enter the Port of Gothenburg half-loaded. Meanwhile, shipping companies are envisioning even larger vessels.



Skandia Gateway is a collaborative project where the Gothenburg Port Authority is responsible for quay reinforcement measures in the container terminal, while the Swedish Maritime Administration is responsible for measures in the fairway. Initially, 700 meters of quay will be reinforced. This is a prerequisite for the quay to be ready to accommodate larger vessels than possible today, and for the Swedish Maritime Administration to start dredging work in a 5-kilometer stretch of the fairway, where 11 million cubic meters of clay will be excavated.



