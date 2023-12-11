2023 December 11 18:07

ENERCON wind turbines generate green shore power for Trelleborg Baltic Sea port

The Swedish Baltic Sea port of Trelleborg is using ENERCON wind turbines to transition to renewable energies. The port operator is installing two E-82/2.35 MW WECs in order to supply ships located at the port with green shore-side power in future. Together with an own solar park, they are expected to meet the energy requirements of Scandinavia’s largest RoRo port, according to the company's release.

The wind turbine supply contract is part of an ambitious renewables strategy aimed at making the Port of Trelleborg the most sustainable Ro-Ro port in Europe. From 2030 onwards, all ships moored in Trelleborg are to be supplied with green shore-side power. So far, it is common in many places that seagoing vessels operate their polluting diesel in the port for energy supply. In 2040, the port wants to be emission-free. The project is funded by the EU and is part of the EU’s ‘Green FIT 2025’ project.

The supply contract comprises two E-82 E4 with a nominal power of 2.35 MW, which are installed on 78-metre steel towers and are equipped with ENERCON’s rotor blade de-icing system. An EPK full maintenance contract has been concluded for both WECs. They are set to be commissioned at the turn of 2024/25. The port operator expects an annual energy yield of around 15 million kilowatt-hours in total.





