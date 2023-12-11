2023 December 11 17:13

MacGregor receives an order to supply RoRo equipment to Hoegh Autoliners’ four PCTC vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for an additional four multi-fuel and zero-carbon ready Aurora class Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) for Höegh Autoliners. This will extend Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora class newbuilding program to twelve vessels, all of which will be built by China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The significant order is booked into Cargotec’s 2023 fourth quarter order intake and the vessels will be delivered between the second quarter 2026 and the first half of 2027.

The Aurora class will be the future of the PCTC industry with capabilities to transport up to 9,100 cars and by being the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier. The class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notations. MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and for a door, a side ramp and a door, internal ramp systems, and liftable car decks on all four vessels.

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,800 people worldwide.