2023 December 11 16:37

Port of HaminaKotka Jan-Nov cargo volume drops 11.7%

Freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka (Hamina-Kotkan satama) since January through November decreased 11.7% on the same period a year earlier to 12.9 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

Handling of exports fell by 15.9 % in Jan-Nov to 8.5 million tonnes, including 1.8 million tonnes of paper (-15.2%), 1.5 million tonnes of wood pulp (+10.5%), 2.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.2%). The liquid bulk cargo segment showed a 5.8-fold drop to 305 054 tonnes.

Imports volume was down 2.2% in Jan-Nov to 4.3 million tonnes, including more than 2 million tonnes of ran wood (+8.7%), 339 680 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-24%), 659 515 tonnes of general cargo (-11.4%) and 923 414 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.6%).

The port transit traffic fell 19.1% to 2.8 million tonnes, while coastal traffic plummeted by 70.6% to 193 189 tonnes.

Container throughput declined 1.5% to 566 242 TEUs.

Vessel traffic dropped by 11.3% to 2 078 units.



The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2022, the port handled 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.