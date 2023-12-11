Uralchem Group’s humanitarian consignment for Zimbabwe begins its sea journey from the EU
The shipment, comprising bulk loads of potash and NPKS fertilisers, is again facilitated by the UN WFP
A humanitarian shipment of over 23,000 tonnes of fertilisers for Zimbabwe has been fully loaded onto a vessel in the ports of Riga, Latvia, and Ghent, Belgium, and has started its journey to the port of Beira in Mozambique. From there the fertilisers will be transported to Zimbabwe by land, Uralchem Group said in its news release.
The shipment, comprising bulk loads of potash and NPKS fertilisers, is again facilitated by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which has chartered a vessel to transport the consignment as part of UNCTAD-led efforts. As with the previous joint deliveries, Uralchem Group covers the sea freight and other delivery costs.
The delivery for Zimbabwe is the Group’s fourth donation in a series of humanitarian shipments of its fertilisers to Africa. To date, Uralchem Group has dispatched over 100,000 tonnes of fertilisers to the world’s second most populous continent free of charge. Over 77,000 tonnes from this amount were shipped from ports and warehouses in the European Union in cooperation with WFP — to Malawi, Kenya and now to Zimbabwe.
Uralchem Group is committed to donating approximately 300,000 tonnes of mineral fertilisers to developing nations to alleviate the unprecedented global food crisis and prevent crop losses in countries that face the risk of famine. The initiative also supports efforts to meet UN Sustainable Development Goal #2 — “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture”.
Dmitry Konyaev, Uralchem JSC CEO comments:
"Fertilisers are an integral part of the global food security system, which relies on stability of food production. As one of the key suppliers of mineral fertilisers to international markets including Africa, and a company with a proud mission to create a world without hunger, we see our exceptional role in doing whatever we can to ensure food security in those parts of the world where people may face food shortages. We shall be looking forward to seeing Zimbabwean farmers getting our fertilisers, using it properly and eventually reaping a fruitful harvest."
Uralchem is the leading producer of fertilisers and chemical products in Russia and is among the largest players worldwide. We aim to strengthen our position as a global leader in mineral fertilisers. Its production facilities offer a wide range of products supplemented by a whole spectrum of innovative ideas and technologies.