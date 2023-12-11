A detachment of Russian Navy’s warships called at the Port of Manila in the Philippines
The Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev crews to take part in scheduled events at the port
Two frigates the Admiral Tributs and the Admiral Panteleev of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet have made a scheduled call at the Port of Manila of the Republic of the Philippines as part of their ‘long-distance’ mission program in the Asia-Pacific region (APR), the Russian Ministry of Defense press office said.
The PF’s detachment will stay at the Philippine port until December 14, 2023. The ships crews will host open house events during the stopover.
The long-distance voyage of a detachment of warships of the Pacific Fleet consisting of the Admiral Tributs, the Admiral Panteleev and the medium-size replenishment oiler Pechenga started October 7, 2023.