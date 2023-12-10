  • Home
  • News
  • Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services hold a keel-laying ceremony for 4th of five training vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 10 13:12

    Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services hold a keel-laying ceremony for 4th of five training vessels

    TOTE Services, LLC (“TOTE Services”), an affiliate of TOTE, LLC (“TOTE Group”), and Philly Shipyard, Inc. (“Philly Shipyard”), the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA, on Dec 6 marked a significant construction milestone at a keel laying ceremony for the fourth of five new purpose built, state-of-the-art training vessels for America’s state maritime academies. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) new vessel program – known as National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs) – was designed to provide world-class training for America’s future mariners and to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in times of need, the shipbuilding company said.

    The keel laying is a ceremonial recognition in which the first grand block of the vessel is loaded into the building dock. Keel laying traditions are said to bring good luck to the ship during construction and to the captain and crew that will sail on the vessel throughout her operating life. The fourth NSMV is scheduled to be delivered to Texas A&M Maritime Academy in 2025.

    “We extend a warm welcome back to the Texas A&M Maritime Academy leadership and cadets as we celebrate another milestone in the progression of the ship, Lone Star State,” said Steinar Nerbovik, President & CEO of Philly Shipyard.  “We remain honored to be the shipbuilder of choice for this revolutionary new-build program, and are proud to work alongside of TOTE Services and MARAD on a program that will positively impact the many generations of maritime cadets that follow.”

    The NSMV program is an important investment in America’s shipbuilding industry, which supports nearly 400,000 U.S. jobs. Each NSMV will feature numerous instructional spaces, a full training bridge, and accommodations for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea. State maritime academies graduate more than half of all new officers each year—the merchant mariners who help keep cargoes and our economy moving. Many also support U.S. national security by crewing military sealift vessels.

    TOTE Services is the vessel construction manager (VCM) for the NSMV program, the first government shipbuilding program to use the VCM contract model. This innovative approach enables shipyards to apply commercial best practices for design and construction to government vessels.

    “We are excited to celebrate this significant achievement today as we continue working to fulfill our commitment to MARAD and our nation’s future cadets by delivering the modern training platforms they deserve,” said TOTE Services President Jeff Dixon.  “There is growing interest in the VCM contract model and its potential applicability to government shipbuilding programs to reduce costs, accelerate delivery times, and build more vessels.”

    Congress has appropriated funding to replace aging training vessels with NSMVs at SUNY Maritime College, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Maine Maritime Academy, Texas A&M Maritime Academy and California State University Maritime Academy, respectively. These ships will be owned and operated by MARAD.

    NSMV 1, Empire State, was delivered in September 2023, while NSMV 2 and NSMV 3 are both under construction in Philly Shipyard’s outfitting and building docks, respectively. Construction on NSMV 5 has not yet started.

    About TOTE Services

    TOTE Services, LLC (“TOTE Services”) is a leading U.S.-based ship management company that skillfully and expertly provides crewing and technical services to meet the needs of commercial, privately owned and U.S. Government vessels. Since 2015, TOTE Services has overseen construction and management of the world’s first LNG powered container ships, activated U.S. training ships to support disaster relief and managed many MARAD vessels. TOTE Services, along with TOTE Maritime Alaska, LLC and TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC, comprise the TOTE group of companies. The TOTE group is part of the Saltchuk family of companies. www.toteservices.com

    About Philly Shipyard

    Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000.  PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Euronext Expand Oslo (Oslo: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA (Aker). Aker is an industrial investment company that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has ownership interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, and Aker Solutions.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 10

15:27 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
14:32 Integr8 uncovers low viscosity in most off-spec flash point MGO samples
13:12 Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services hold a keel-laying ceremony for 4th of five training vessels
12:08 Neptun Werft starts construction of ten river cruise ships
11:17 India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil - Reuters
10:57 COSCO Shipping issues 100.000th electronic Bill of Lading

2023 December 9

16:41 Maersk adds emergency risk surcharge to Israel container shipments
14:33 BIMCO adopts portfolio of four ETS clauses
12:07 LBCT awarded for its investment in zero-emission technologies, cargo-handling efficiencies, and carbon-slashing strategies
10:17 Pacific Basin closes new US$150m 3-year sustainability-linked unsecured revolving credit facility

2023 December 8

18:00 Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry launched in Turkey
17:06 VTTI and Höegh LNG sign agreement to jointly develop energy terminal in Zeeland, Netherlands
16:57 LASH Sevmorput to be replaced by a diesel-powered vessel next year, vessel operator says
16:35 ABB supplies world-first maritime megawatt charging system for Auckland Transport’s new electric ferries
16:13 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
15:27 MOL and Maersk issue joint statement on decarbonization in the shipping industry
14:55 Jiangnan Shipyard unveils design for the ‘world’s largest’ nuclear-powered containership
14:20 Avance Gas agrees to sell two newbuildings for $240 million at a $73 million estimated profit
13:45 Iran seizes two more vessels in Persian Gulf for 'fuel smuggling'
13:25 Pacific International Lines and DP World sign MOU to jointly develop green solutions for global supply chains
12:11 NYK secures time charter contract with SINOPEC for LNG transportation
11:43 Gunvor partners with ClearShift on zero carbon diesel and chemicals
11:15 Masdar signs Joint Study Agreement for supply of green hydrogen to the Port of Amsterdam
10:51 GTT enters into strategic cooperation agreement with the major Chinese ship-building group CSSC
10:24 Teck and Oldendorff to install Flettner Rotors system on the vessel Dietrich Oldendorf
09:53 Rosatom: Shipping on the Northern Sea Route does not have a negative impact on the Arctic environment
09:18 Hayfin to acquire up to $1bn of shipping assets through Maritime Yield strategy
08:25 Euronav orders 1 VLCC and 2 Suezmaxes

2023 December 7

18:02 Maersk to deploy first large methanol-enabled vessel on Asia - Europe trade lane
17:48 Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and CMA CGM sign an agreement for alternative fuels with Nestlé
17:15 Ecomotus’ EcoPro fuel catalyst system awarded RINA’s approval
16:45 Adani Ports looks to buy SP Group's Gopalpur port in Odisha
16:24 Singapore and Tianjin sign MoU to establish the Singapore – Tianjin Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
15:54 Alfa Laval to provide the fuel supply system to Maersk in industry’s first methanol retrofit project for a container vessel
15:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2023
15:14 COSCO signs contract with MAN for the methanol retrofit of four main engines from COSCO Line’s vessels
14:41 COSCO SHIPPING and bp sign MoU
14:22 Fluxys, OGE and Wintershall Dea sign a cooperation agreement for CO2 transport
13:52 ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s three green fuels powered vehicle carriers
13:12 ABS publishes industry-leading best practices for ESG reporting
12:41 MOL and DP World sign MoU to explore auto logistics and decarbonization business opportunities
12:15 DEME and FARIA enter agreement to explore and co-develop offshore wind farms in Greece
11:52 Jan De Nul signs first two contracts with TenneT under 525 kV HVDC cable system frame cooperation
11:24 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers on behalf of the ship-owner Purus
11:13 Russian Far East shipyards’ backlog of orders hits three-year high, says Central Bank
10:51 Jiangnan Shipyard and Bureau Veritas sign a cooperation agreement on shipyard digitalization and 3D design reviews
10:29 Singapore, Norway and IMO unveiled LR's report at the Voyage to Net-Zero Forum

2023 December 6

18:02 NYK concludes time charter agreement for fuel ammonia transport
17:35 Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding orders 3 × MAN B&W 7G50ME-C9.6-LGIM main engines
17:19 LR awards CSBC Approval in Principle for methanol-fuelled 2,500 TEU feeder design
16:20 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach unveil Partnership Strategy on green and digital shipping corridor
15:59 ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s green fuels powered vehicle carriers for ammonia ready LNG dual fueled
15:24 DNV awards AiP for world’s largest car carrier design by Сhina Merchants
14:45 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput finalized the 2023 shipping season's short-sea voyages on the NSR
14:03 Fish product exports from Russia rose year-to-date by 13% to 2.1 million tonnes
13:42 World’s largest ammonia carriers for Naftomar Shipping to be built by Hanwha Ocean and classed by Bureau Veritas
13:22 Steerprop to deliver tunnel thrusters and retractable combi thrusters for Finnish Border Guards’ multi-purpose vessels
12:51 Fuel cell manufacturer Blue World Technologies closes financing round with Maersk Growth and EIFO
12:11 MOL and Bapco Energies sign MoU for development of cross border CO2 transport and sequestration
11:41 ABP invests £4.2 million in a new Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour crane for the Port of Hull
11:10 Sumitomo Corporation and Hoegh Autoliners sign LoI to collaborate on the supply of clean ammonia for upcoming Aurora Class PCTC vessels
10:47 ROSATOM successfully completes production of RITM 200 reactors for Project 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers
10:32 Seaspan enters new market segment with strategic order of new dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carrier vessels
10:09 ERMA FIRST awarded AiP from DNV for onboard carbon capture system
09:35 KPI OceanConnect, Titan Clean Fuels, and SFL сollaborate on the company’s first LNG bunkering operation

2023 December 5

18:00 Kongsberg Maritime to provide design, engineering, and equipment on pair of methanol ready, chemical tankers for Sirius Rederi AB
17:38 APM Terminals and DP World launch Zero Emission Port Alliance at COP28
17:16 Blue Mediterranean Partnership to start operating in early 2024
16:49 Global Ports Holding announces integration of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port
16:14 Meratus Line starts calling at East Java Multipurpose Terminal